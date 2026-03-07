Rahul Gandhi interacts with tea estate workers in Kerala's Idukki

Idukki (Kerala), Mar 7 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with women tea pluckers at an estate in Peerumade here on Saturday.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on his way to board a helicopter in the morning, noticed a group of women plucking tea leaves at the Glenmary estate and asked his convoy to stop before approaching them for an interaction.

Accompanied by Congress MPs K C Venugopal and Dean Kuriakose, Gandhi spoke to the workers and enquired about their wages and the tea plucking process.

The women workers explained to the Congress leader the nature of their work and showed him how the tea-plucking machine is used.

After the interaction, Gandhi took photographs with the workers before leaving the place.

Gandhi had arrived at Marian College in Kuttikkanam to interact with students on Friday.

He had stayed at a resort in Peerumade on Friday night and left for Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday morning to attend various events. PTI TBA TBA KH