Rahul Gandhi invents excuses to disrupt Parliament: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) In the backdrop of repeated disruptions in Lok Sabha during the Budget session, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, terming him a "statement warrior" who finds "new excuses" to paralyse the proceedings of the House.

The tumultuous first leg of the Budget session, which saw heated exchanges over the India-US interim trade deal and unpublished memoir of former army chief M M Naravane, concluded Friday and the House will now reassemble on March 9.

"Inventing a new excuse every day to disrupt Parliament is no longer Congress's working style; it has become its identity. In every session, the same script is repeated—uproar, noise, lies, and a deliberate violation of democratic norms. Even as the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi has chosen the path of chaos over responsibility," Pradhan said in a post on X in Hindi.

"The politics of 'speak lies and keep repeating them' is no longer just a habit for him; it is his political identity, which has turned him into a symbol of incredulity in Indian politics. Rahul Gandhi and Congress do not believe in the Constitution, democracy, democratic system, parliamentary procedures, or the people's right to vote," he added.

Accusing the Congress of being "ideologically hollow", Pradhan sad the party is systematically attacking constitutional institutions.

"People with an Emergency-era mindset hate India's progress and insult the country by calling it a 'Dead Economy.' The 'statement warrior' Rahul Gandhi spreads lies out of feudal thinking and political frustration, only to be exposed every time. They must understand clearly that 'Parliament' is not a platform for Congress to serve its private interests, but a forum for dialogue in the national interest," he said.

The first part of the Budget session began on January 28 with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to a joint sitting of the two Houses.

The Lok Sabha witnessed dramatic scenes and repeated adjournments from February 2 afternoon after the Chair disallowed the Leader of the Opposition to quote from the excerpts of the memoir of Naravane relating to the India-China conflict of 2020.

The House witnessed noisy protests and dramatic scenes in the coming days leading to the suspension of seven Congress and one CPI-M member from the House for the remainder part of the Budget session for unruly behaviour, including climbing on tables of officials and throwing torn papers at the Chair. PTI GJS GJS DV DV