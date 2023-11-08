Rahul Gandhi is already convinced of Congress's defeat in assembly polls: Adityanath

Bhopal, Oct 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Rahul Gandhi was convinced that the Congress was going to lose in the ongoing assembly elections.

The Congress "played with our faith" in the past but he felt happy that Gandhi recently visited the Kedarnath temple, the BJP leader said at a campaign rally at Ajaigarh constituency in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district ahead of the November 17 polls.

“Congress used to play with our faith. I felt satisfaction yesterday seeing a picture of Rahul ji visiting Kedarnath. Rahul ji is already convinced that Congress is losing badly in the semi-finals of these assembly elections. That is why he left the field and ran away,” Adityanath said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed Kedarnath, he said.

“There was a tragedy in Uttarakhand during the time of the Congress government, and Kedarnath was badly destroyed. People (displaced by the floods) kept wandering for many days. Modi ji was the chief minister of Gujarat...he said he wanted to help there but the Congress governments in the state and Centre did not give permission,” Adityanath alleged.

As soon as Modi got the opportunity, he started building a grand new Kedarnath with the help of the Uttarakhand government, he added.

“Rahul Gandhi is praying at the same grand Kedarnath temple during this crisis,” he said.

He also asked the gathering if the grand development of Kedarnath or construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya would be possible under a Congress government.

"This can never happen because Congress itself is a problem while the BJP believes in finding solutions," he said. PTI ADU KRK