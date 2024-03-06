Rahul Gandhi is BJP's `big mascot', says MP minister Vijayvargiya

Indore, Mar 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday mocked Rahul Gandhi by describing him as a "big mascot" for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The more Gandhi travels around the country during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the bigger will be the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections, he said here.

Asked for his reaction on Rahul Gandhi's scathing criticism of the BJP during the yatra which is passing through Madhya Pradesh, Vijayvargiya said, "Sometimes a person is a mascot for other people. Gandhi is a big mascot for the BJP.

"The more he roams, the bigger the victory for the BJP (in the coming polls)," the minister told reporters.

Drawing similarities between late Lal Bahadur Shastri and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said both spent their childhood fighting poverty, worked for women empowerment, and took steps against corruption.

Earlier, the minister, who holds the urban development portfolio among others, flagged off electric public transport buses and a special `pink bus' for women in Indore. He also inaugurated Atal Radio, a facility for public transport buses.

The Union government has provided about 600 electric buses to Madhya Pradesh and Indore will get more than 100 of them, Vijayvargiya said. PTI HWP MAS KRK