Rahul Gandhi is fighting to save Constitution: Mahila Congress chief Lamba

Lucknow, Dec 8 (PTI) Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba on Sunday said the Constitution of India is in "danger" and that her party leader Rahul Gandhi is fighting to save it.

Advertisment

She also said that the Constitution written by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar gave the women of the country equal rights and if it is not there, then half the population of the country will also be in "danger".

Addressing a programme -- 'Nari Nyay Sadasya Samman Samaroh' -- in Lucknow, Lamba said, "Today, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's Constitution is in danger. Our leader Rahul Gandhi ji is fighting the battle from the road to the House (Parliament) with full strength to save the Constitution." She said that the Congress has always been in favour of women's interests.

"Rajiv Gandhi gave reservation to women in municipal elections, as a result of which today lakhs of women of the country are adorning the posts of sarpanch, councilor and mayor," Lamba said.

Advertisment

She said that her party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has always fought strongly for the rights of women.

In a reference to women wrestlers who protested against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, Lamba said Priyanka Gandhi supported them at every step.

The membership campaign by Mahila Congress started across the country from September 15, 2024, in which Uttar Pradesh achieved a "historic" success, the UP Congress said in a statement.

Advertisment

On Sunday, the 'Nari Nyay Sadasya Samman Samaroh' was organised at the UP Congress office in Lucknow under the chairmanship of state unit president Ajay Rai, the statement said.

Speaking on this occasion, Rai said, "You (women) have to come forward and fight for your share and participation. We assure you that wherever you need me and my party in the fight, I will stand shoulder to shoulder with you." "All of you are members of the Congress party, all of you are members of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi ji's family," he said.

Raising the issue of inflation, Rai said that the prices of essential goods from cooking gas to food items are skyrocketing, due to which the life of the common man has become very difficult.

Advertisment

"The biggest burden of inflation has fallen on women because it is our sisters who run a house," Rai said.

Later, Rai told reporters that on the birthday of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, a blood donation camp will be held at the UP Congress office in Lucknow on Monday.

Rai alleged that the current BJP government is spreading hate in society.

Advertisment

"The BJP, which does the politics of 'batenge toh katenge', disrespects the basic spirit of the Constitution. They want to destroy the democratic and secular character of India. But we, the people of Congress, are committed to foil their evil designs. We will fight every kind of battle, -- political, social and cultural -- to protect the basic character of this country," Rai said. PTI NAV KVK KVK