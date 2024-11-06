Rahul Gandhi is forging alliance of anarchist elements, dangerous for country: Fadnavis

Sangli (Maha), Nov 6 (PTI) Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the alliance Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was cobbling together was dangerous for the state and country.

Speaking at an election campaign rally for BJP candidate Gopichand Padalkar in Jat assembly constituency in Sangli district, he dubbed the Bharat Jodo campaign led by Gandhi as "Bharat Todo" campaign, and alleged that anarchist and ultra-left organisations were associated with it.

What message Gandhi wanted to give by showing a red-cover copy of the Constitution of India, he asked.

"Today Rahul Gandhi has come to Maharashtra (to campaign for the November 20 assembly elections)....the way Rahul Gandhi is forging an alliance, it is dangerous for the state and the country," Fadnavis said.

"An initiative called 'Bharat Jodo' was started. Looking at the name, we thought it is a good initiative, but it has come out that of the 150 to 200 organizations associated with Bharat Jodo, 100 outfits are instrumental in creating anarchy in the country. These outfits are ultra-leftist, anarchist, and if their track record is checked, (it is seen that) they are working to create a malaise in society," the BJP leader claimed.

These organisations were making attempts to lower the society's faith in the Constitution and judiciary, Fadnavis said.

"It is not a Bharat Jodo but `Bharat Todo' movement, and I would like to ask Gandhi why he is showing a red-coloured Constitution of India and what sort of message he wants to give," he said.

The Congress led by Rahul Gandhi was destroying the fabric of Indian society, Fadnavis alleged.

"They are engaged in an experiment to create anarchy in Maharashtra. But if the blessings of people are with us, the state would get development instead of anarchy and the life of the last man in society will be transformed," the former chief minister said.

Padalkar is pitted against Congress' sitting MLA Vikram Sawant in Jat constituency. PTI SPK KRK