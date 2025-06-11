Rahul Gandhi is indebted to China, Pakistan: BJP leader

Indore, Jun 11 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam on Wednesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of speaking the language of China and Pakistan, and said he was indebted to these two countries.

Gautam was responding to a question about Gandhi's jibe here a few days ago that at the peak of the recent military conflict with Pakistan, US President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Narendra, surrender", and Modi obliged him.

"I think Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of China and Pakistan....Unka namak khaya hai (`he has eaten their salt'/he is indebted to them)," said the BJP leader as he referred to allegations of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation receiving a huge amount of money.

Gautam further claimed that when senior Congress leaders visit Pakistan, they keep hatching conspiracies about how to topple the Modi government.

The BJP general secretary termed the opposition parties' attitude towards Operation Sindoor as inappropriate, and said, "We had no expectations from the opposition. We had expectations from our soldiers and the public. The public gave prime minister Modi a lot of respect during the Tiranga Yatras. We thank the people for this." Listing achievements of the Modi government on the occasion of its completion of 11 years at the Centre, he said, "Prime minister Modi has laid a strong foundation for self-reliant India in the last 11 years." PTI HWP MAS KRK