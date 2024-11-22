Rahul Gandhi is right, Adani must be arrested: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna: RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday came out strongly in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's demand for "immediate arrest" of leading industrialist Gautam Adani.

The former chief minister of Bihar was responding to queries from journalists here about Rahul Gandhi's statement on the previous day, in the backdrop of charges of bribery and fraud against the Adani group in the US.

"Rahul Gandhi is right. Adani should be arrested," said Prasad, who is an old ally of the Congress and a staunch opponent of the BJP, to which Adani is said to be close.

The RJD president, who incidentally has been convicted in several fodder scam cases and is on bail, was also asked about prospects of the INDIA bloc, of which his party is a part, in Jharkhand, where the counting of votes for assembly polls is scheduled on Saturday.

The ailing septuagenarian replied, "I would like to remain focused on my statement that Adani must be arrested. I am not worried much about a new government (in Jharkhand) where we are already in power."

Jharkhand witnessed a straight battle between the INDIA bloc and the BJP-led NDA, which included the JD(U) headed by Nitish Kumar, Prasad's arch-rival and the current Chief Minister of Bihar.