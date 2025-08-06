Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to address 'Vote adhikar rally' in Bengaluru on Aug 8

Bengaluru, Aug 6 (PTI) AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address the party's "Vote adhikar rally" in protest against the alleged votes theft at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on August 8, the party's general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Wednesday.

Alleging that the "Election Commission of India has become Election Capture of India", he asserted that the Congress party won't permit it and democracy to be obliterated.

Amid the raging row over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, on July 23 had alleged that elections are being "stolen" in India and claimed that his party has figured out the modus operandi of the "votes theft" by studying a parliamentary constituency in Karnataka.

The Congress on Wednesday held a preparatory meeting for the protest rally that was attended by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state Congress President and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, Surjewala, host of party leaders, ministers among other senior office bearers and functionaries.

"Vote adhikar rally will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge at the historical Freedom Park on August 8, at 11 am," Surjewala said.

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting of party leaders, he said the rally is a clarion call for cleansing of voter lists and for deleting fraudulent voters.

"It is a nationwide campaign...Rahul Gandhi will be giving you (media), as also people of Karnataka and India though you, a presentation on how elections are being stolen, democracy is being decimated, the Constitution is obliterated. Election Commission of India has become Election Capture of India -- ECI. We the Congress people will not permit Election Capture of India, we will not permit democracy to be obliterated," he added.

Asked whether Rahul Gandhi will be releasing any documents on the alleged vote theft, Surjewala said, "You will see, just wait." After the protest rally, Congress leaders are scheduled to submit a memorandum to Election Commission officials here.

The Congress had initially planned this protest on August 5, but it was postponed following the death of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren.

Noting that Freedom Park is a historical place and at such a place this protest is being held, abiding by court orders (against holding large scale protest in the city), Shivakumar said state party legislators, defeated (MLA) candidates and ministers will participate in this.

"From every assembly constituency, other than Bengaluru surrounding, a minimum of at least 50 party leaders should participate. Siddaramaiah, myself, Surjewala and other senior leaders have held meetings," he said.

Noting that Bengaluru and Karnataka have sent a message to the whole country on various occasions, the KPCC chief said INDIA bloc was also born here ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"It (rally) is to inform and enlighten the people about the discrepancies that have happened in elections and to ensure that they are aware of protecting their voting rights," he said.

Responding to a question, Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah is going to Delhi on Thursday to attend a dinner meeting of INDIA bloc leaders. "As I have to make preparations for the August 8 protest, I will be here," he added.