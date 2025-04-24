Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to attend all-party meet on Pahalgam attack: Sources

New Delhi: Leaders of the Opposition in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, will attend the all-party meeting convened by the Centre on the Pahalgam terror attack on Thursday evening, Congress sources said.

Congress president Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi earlier attended the meeting of the Congress Working Committee, which condemned the attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

The meeting at the party's 24, Akbar Road headquarters was attended by top Congress leaders, including CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier, the Congress demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who would be chairing the all-party meeting, take all political parties into confidence as well as build a collective resolve.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said on the night of April 22, the day the terror attack took place, his party had asked for an all-party meeting to discuss the fallout of the incident.

"Considering the extreme seriousness of the issue and the mood of the nation, the Indian National Congress expects the PM to chair the all-party meeting scheduled for 6 pm today and take all political parties into confidence and build a collective resolve," Ramesh said.

The Centre will brief leaders of various political parties on the Pahalgam terror attack and hear their views at the meeting.