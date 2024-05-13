Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit Odisha on May 15, 16

Bhubaneswar, May 13 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Odisha on May 15 and May 16, respectively to address election rallies.

Briefing media persons here, AICC in-charge of Odisha, Ajoy Kumar on Monday said Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally in Bolangir on May 15.

He will arrive here at Bhubaneswar airport at around 11 am and then directly proceed to Bolangir to address a public meeting at around 11.30 am, Kumar said.

Kharge would address a public meeting in Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency on May 16. The Congress president is also scheduled to address a press conference on the same day in Bhubaneswar, he said.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh is also scheduled to address a press conference here on Tuesday (May 14).

This will be the second visit of Gandhi to Odisha during the current elections. Earlier, he had launched an election campaign for Congress in Odisha from Salepur in Cuttack district on April 28.

On May 3, Rahul addressed an election rally in Rayagada district under Koraput Lok Sabha constituency through a video message. PTI BBM BBM RG