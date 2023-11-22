Rahul Gandhi launches own WhatsApp channel

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday launched party leader Rahul Gandhi's WhatsApp channel from the party's local office here.

Advertisment

Lovely launched the channel in the presence of Congress workers and district and block Congress committee presidents from the DPCC office.

Lovely, who was the first to join the channel, later said 42 lakh people have already joined the channel. DPCC is the first state Congress to formally launch it, he said.

He said those who believe in the policies of the Congress can directly access Rahul Gandhi's posts through the channel.

Lovely said that while the BJP and its allies are misusing social media to spread fake news, Gandhi's WhatsApp channel will speak the truth without fear of the consequences.

Members of the general public and civic organisations such as residents welfare associations can join the channel to get direct access to Gandhi's various activities, he said. PTI NIT NIT VN VN