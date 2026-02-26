Rahul Gandhi lays foundation stone for 100 houses for landslide victims in Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala), Feb 26 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for 100 houses to be constructed by the party for victims of the 2024 landslide here.

Congress is constructing 100 houses, each measuring 1,100 sq ft and 8 cents of land.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha assured the affected families that he and his family would always stand with those who had lost everything in the tragedy.

He recalled witnessing two major landslides and how people responded to them.

“You have lost a lot, but you have not lost your spirit. You never lost your courage. Most importantly, you did not lose your compassion,” Gandhi said.

Rahul said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had pointed out alleged delays in the process of constructing houses for the victims.

“There were complexities related to permissions, land and other issues. Now, I hope it will be completed soon,” he said.

He described the ceremony as a "symbol and a message" to the affected families.

“In this process of recovery and healing, we are with you. We will stand with you whenever you need us,” he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she had witnessed the hardship of people who lost everything, including their families.

She mentioned Anyan and Hanni, who lost their farms and family members in the landslide.

“We have tried our best to raise your voice in Parliament again and again. All our MPs met the Home Minister to demand that it be declared a national disaster. We wrote to the Prime Minister and held protests outside Parliament,” she said.

She said what struck her most after the tragedy was the courage of the people.

“The way you all stood together, no matter what religion or section you belong to, you gave love and courage when it mattered most,” she said.

She said she was not the MP when the tragedy struck, but had since become a daughter, sister and part of the family.

Vadra said all political parties had contributed to the rehabilitation process.

As the people's struggle continues, the party would stand with them to overcome it, she added.

Both leaders also distributed Rs 5 lakh each to 40 people who lost their shops in the landslide.

Senior Congress and UDF leaders were present at the event.