Rahul Gandhi leads Congress' candle march to pay homage to Pahalgam victims

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday joined Congress' candle march to pay homage to the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

The march was carried out from party former headquarters on 24 Akbar Road to Tees January Marg in Lutyen's Delhi, Gandhi was accompanied by senior party leaders KC Venugopal and Ajay Makan.

The march culminated at the Birla House where Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead in 1948.

"The government hasn't done anything for the last 10 years. Even today, all they care about is another election in Bihar," said Sunita, one of the marchers.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists from different parts of the country, were shot dead by the terrorists in Pahalgam in an attack on Tuesday.