Rahul Gandhi leaves for a 3-day visit to US at an ‘individual level’

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday left for a three-day visit to the US during which he will hold numerous interactions in Washington DC and Dallas, including at the University of Texas.

The following day, Gandhi will travel to Washington DC where there is a plan to have similar interactions with a variety of people, including think-tanks, national press club and others.

Speaking about Gandhi's upcoming visit to the US next week, Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitorda said he is not coming to the US in his official capacity but will have a chance to interact with a variety of people on Capitol Hill at an "individual level".

"He (Gandhi) will definitely have interactions with the press at the national press club, he will meet with the think tank people and will also have interaction at Georgetown University which is equally important in Washington DC," the Indian Overseas Congress chief said of Gandhi's first visit to the US since assuming the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi, who turned 54 in June, has been an MP for five terms and currently represents the Rae Bareli constituency previously held by his mother Sonia Gandhi.

He won from two constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls but resigned from the Wayanad seat in Kerala, from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest a bypoll.

Gandhi entered the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2004 following his victory from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.