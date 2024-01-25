Rahul Gandhi leaves for New Delhi as Nyay Yatra takes two-day break

Coochbehar: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left for New Delhi on Thursday afternoon as the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' took a two-day break after entering West Bengal.

The Yatra led by Gandhi, which began on January 14 from Manipur, entered the Coochbehar district of West Bengal from Assam in the morning.

After leading a roadshow in Coochbehar, Gandhi went to New Delhi as the Yatra took a two-day break. In the meanwhile, the Yatra proceeded to Falakata in Alipurduar for a halt.

"Gandhi left for New Delhi from the Hasimara air base in Alipurduar on a special flight. He had some urgent work," state Congress leader Subhankar Sarkar said.

"After the recess, the Yatra will resume on January 28. Gandhi will come back by then and join it," he said After the break, the Yatra will navigate through Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur and Darjeeling districts of West Bengal before entering Bihar on January 29.

The Yatra is scheduled to re-enter West Bengal on January 31 via Malda and it will pass through Murshidabad, both Congress stronghold districts, before departing the state on February 1.

This is Gandhi's first visit to the state since the 2021 assembly elections.

The Yatra is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states before culminating in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.