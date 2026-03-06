Rahul Gandhi likely to announce welfare schemes at UDF rally finale in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 6 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce a set of welfare schemes to be implemented if the UDF comes to power in Kerala, during the valedictory function of a state-wide rally here on Saturday, party sources said.

The Puthuyuga Yatra, led by Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, will conclude in Thiruvananthapuram after covering the entire state since it began last month.

According to party sources, around three to four welfare schemes are expected to be announced by Gandhi, who will inaugurate the valedictory function of the rally.

“These will focus on direct benefits for major social groups, including women, senior citizens and youth,” they said.

The welfare schemes are said to be designed on the lines of similar programmes announced and implemented in Karnataka and Telangana ahead of the Assembly elections there.

Party leaders believe that the successful implementation of such schemes and the public response they received in the two South Indian states have boosted the Congress’ confidence to make similar announcements in Kerala as well.

However, a detailed election manifesto with additional commitments would be released later, sources said.

Satheesan had also discussed reforms to be introduced across various sectors in Kerala if the UDF comes to power during the course of the rally. PTI KPK TBA TBA ROH