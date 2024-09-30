Indore, Sep 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday claimed Rahul Gandhi makes statements against religion and culture, as he targeted the Congress leader for his remarks over the Ram temple consecration ceremony.
A video clip of Gandhi recently went viral on social media wherein he is heard saying, "Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani and Adani were invited" to attend the consecration of the Ram temple (on January 22 this year) but "no poor people, labourers or farmers" were called to attend the event.
Asked about Gandhi's comments, Tomar told reporters that he condemns the mindset of the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.
"The people who are with Gandhi today, they, in fact, neither teach him about the country's interest nor this thing is in their mind. That is why Gandhi always makes such statements, which are not liked by the people of the country and which are against the culture and religion." On the demand for increasing the pension of former MLAs from the state, the speaker said he has sent their letter in this regard to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
"We will see what the state government does in this matter," he said. PTI HWP ADU GK
Rahul Gandhi makes comments against religion and culture: MP speaker
Follow Us
Indore, Sep 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday claimed Rahul Gandhi makes statements against religion and culture, as he targeted the Congress leader for his remarks over the Ram temple consecration ceremony.
A video clip of Gandhi recently went viral on social media wherein he is heard saying, "Amitabh Bachchan, Ambani and Adani were invited" to attend the consecration of the Ram temple (on January 22 this year) but "no poor people, labourers or farmers" were called to attend the event.
Asked about Gandhi's comments, Tomar told reporters that he condemns the mindset of the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.
"The people who are with Gandhi today, they, in fact, neither teach him about the country's interest nor this thing is in their mind. That is why Gandhi always makes such statements, which are not liked by the people of the country and which are against the culture and religion." On the demand for increasing the pension of former MLAs from the state, the speaker said he has sent their letter in this regard to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.
"We will see what the state government does in this matter," he said. PTI HWP ADU GK