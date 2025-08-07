Rahul Gandhi makes 'unnecessary' remarks on India's constitutional institutions: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader keeps making "unnecessary" remarks on India's constitutional institutions.

Saini claimed that in the last two decades, Gandhi has made several attempts to establish himself in politics but has failed.

"Rahul Gandhi keeps making unnecessary remarks on India's constitutional institutions on every issue; commenting on the Election Commission to save his political existence is inappropriate," he said.

Not only has Gandhi failed, but he has also sunk the entire Congress party with him, the Haryana CM said in a post on X.

Saini's sharp attack came after Gandhi on Thursday made explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission, as he cited an analysis in a constituency in Karnataka and said it was "a crime against the Constitution".

CM Saini also said "by repeatedly targeting Haryana, he (Gandhi) is making a failed attempt to cover up the laxity, failure, and factionalism of the 'Haryana Pradesh Congress'".

Referring to October 2024 Haryana Assembly polls in which BJP returned to power for third time in a row, Saini said that people of Haryana, responding to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and "rejected Congress and gave the Bharatiya Janata Party a resounding majority in the state, forming the government for the third consecutive time".

Claiming the "vote chori model" was being used in many constituencies across the country, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday also said that the judiciary needs to get involved in this because "the democracy that we love so much, does not exist anymore".

Meanwhile, the Chief Electoral Officers of at least three states on Thursday asked Gandhi to share the names of electors he claimed were either included or excluded wrongfully from the voter lists along with a signed declaration for the poll authorities to initiate "necessary proceedings" in the matter.

Gandhi claimed there was "vote chori" of 1,00,250 votes in a Karnataka constituency, with 11,965 duplicate voters in the segment, 40,009 voters with fake and invalid addresses, 10,452 bulk voters or single address voters, 4,132 voters with invalid photos and 33,692 voters misusing Form 6 of new voters.

In his letter to the Congress leader, the Maharashtra CEO said his party did not file any appeal or second appeal before poll authorities claiming flaws in the voters' list.

The Haryana CEO also pointed out in his letter to Gandhi that no appeal was filed against the alleged discrepancy in the state electoral roll. PTI SUN VSD NB NB