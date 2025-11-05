Rahul Gandhi making 'fabricated' claims; sensed imminent defeat in Bihar polls: Nadda

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday flayed Rahul Gandhi over his vote-theft charge and said the Congress leader is making such "fabricated" claims because he has sensed imminent defeat of the Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar assembly polls.

Nadda also alleged that the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha has been repeatedly making baseless claims of vote theft in elections and also protesting against the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral rolls with an objective to defame the country, provoke youth and create anarchy in the country.

This came hours after Gandhi cited electoral list data from Haryana to claim that 25 lakh entries were "fake" and the poll victory in the state was "stolen" from the Congress party last year.

The Congress leader also asserted that he has "100 per cent" proof of the malfeasance he has alleged.

"Rahul Gandhi has already accepted that the Congress is going to lose. Elections are happening in Bihar and Rahul Gandhi is talking about Haryana (by) holding a press conference in Delhi because he has realised that Mahagathbandhan is set to lose in Bihar (polls)," Nadda said in a video message.

"That's why he has started finding an excuse. Earlier, he used to blame EVM for his defeat. Since he could not prove his 'farzi' (fabricated) claims and EVMs also got the Supreme Court's clean chit, he has now started raising questions on the SIR," he added.

"On the one hand, Rahul Gandhi is alleging vote theft, (by) holding a press conference, and on the other, he is opposing the SIR. Rahul Gandhi himself does not know what he wants," he added.

The BJP chief alleged that whenever Gandhi goes abroad, he returns with some "mahagyan" from there and starts scripting fabricated stories to defame the country.

"His sole objective is to defame the country, provoke youth, create an atmosphere of anarchy and spread anarchy in the country," he charged, adding, "But the country's youth know the truth. They are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are with the country's development and progress." Nadda alleged that Gandhi started opposing the SIR in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls to protect "infiltrators".

"Rahul Gandhi should know that getting a place in people's hearts and winning elections demand hard work on the ground. Elections are not won by doing drama and getting photographed," the BJP leader said.

The BJP chief claimed that wherever Gandhi goes in Bihar, Mahagathbandhan (opposition grand alliance) is facing losses.

"I have heard that Mahagathbandhan candidates are reluctant of Rahul's rally (in their constituencies) and (are) refusing," he said. PTI PK PK KSS KSS