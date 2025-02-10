Rahul Gandhi meets delegation of Anganwadi workers, says govt shoudn't ignore them

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Anganwadi workers should be respected and their voice should not be ignored by the government.

Gandhi met a delegation of Anganwadi workers at his office inside the Parliament complex.

A video of the interaction was put out by the Congress in which Gandhi said Anganwadi "sisters" work all day and that is why they should be respected and their voice should be heard.

"The government should not ignore them," he said.

The workers flagged their issues and problems while demanding that gratuity be paid to them and their jobs be made permanent.

"Anganwadi sisters have played an important role in the fight against hunger and malnutrition. But today, the Anganwadi workers, neglected by the government, are yearning for a hearing of their problems and respect," the Congress said in a post in Hindi accompanying the video.

"Anganwadi workers are an important link in the development of the country. The government should solve their problems and give them due respect. This is the right of all the Anganwadi sisters of the country," the party said. PTI ASK RHL