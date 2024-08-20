Rahul Gandhi meets family of Dalit man killed in Raebareli, says will ensure justice

Raebareli (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the family of a 22-year-old Dalit man who was shot dead in Salon area recently, and said he would ensure the family gets justice.

Gandhi claimed that people in the area were angry because no action was being taken against the "mastermind" behind the killing.

"All people here are demanding justice because a Dalit man has been killed. His entire family has been threatened, one person has been killed but no action is being taken here...," Gandhi told reporters at Bhuvalpur Sisni village.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is the member of parliament from Raebareli constituency. "The SP (superintendent of police) here is not taking action against the mastermind, he is arresting small people. I want that every section of the society should be respected in Uttar Pradesh and everyone should get justice... We are not going to step back until this family gets justice," he said.

The man, Arjun Pasi, was shot dead on August 11 allegedly after an altercation with some locals. Six people have been arrested in the case so far, according to police.

Gandhi arrived at the Fursatganj airport in adjoining Amethi district around 1 pm and straightway headed for the Bhuvalpur Sisni village in Raebareli. He was accompanied by Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit president Ajay Rai, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Avinash Pande and senior party leader Pramod Tiwari, among others.