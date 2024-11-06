Rahul Gandhi meets freedom fighter Leela Tai in Nagpur, assures her to protect Constitution

Nagpur, Nov 6 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met freedom fighter Leela Tai at an event in Nagpur and later said she faced persecution at a young age under the British rule and very well understands the importance of protecting democracy and the Constitution.

Advertisment

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who addressed the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', said he assured her that the Congress will not let the Constitution be harmed at any cost.

Gandhi, in a post on X, said, "Today, it was a great pleasure to meet Leela Tai during the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Nagpur. I had met her during the Bharat Jodo Yatra as well. She was imprisoned at the age of just 12 during the freedom struggle." "She very well understands the importance of protecting the democracy and the Constitution as she went to jail at such a young age and experienced persecution. This is why Tai spent her entire life raising her voice for protection of the constitution and democratic rights," he said.

The Congress leader hailed the elderly woman's commitment towards protecting democratic rights.

Advertisment

Gandhi further said the freedom fighter expressed faith in him and other Congress members to protect the Constitution.

"We assure her that we will not let the Constitution be harmed at any cost," said the Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli. PTI CLS RSY