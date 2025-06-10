Rahul Gandhi meets high school toppers of Raebareli, discusses their future plans

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has met high school toppers from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and discussed their future plans.

In a video of the meeting posted on YouTube, the Congress MP from Raebareli can be seen interacting with the schoolchildren and their parents and asking about their struggles.

"A few days ago, I met the high school toppers of Raebareli. We discussed their preparation and future plans. These hardworking and bright kids are serious and dedicated towards their future. There is struggle but there is also support from parents," Rahul Gandhi wrote in the post.

"We also talked to them about career options. A little direction and knowledge about alternative careers will help them make a choice and build a strong foundation. My best wishes for their bright future," the Leader of Oppostion in the Lok Sabha said.

Rahul Gandhi also had cold coffee with the students. PTI ASK ARI