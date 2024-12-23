Rahul Gandhi meets kin of man who died in judicial custody after Parbhani violence

Parbhani: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday met the family of Somnath Suryavanshi, who died in judicial custody following violence in Maharashtra's Parbhani city earlier this month.

Parbhani witnessed violence after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue outside the railway station in the city, located in Marathwada region, was vandalised on the evening of December 10.

Suryawanshi, a resident of Shankar Nagar in Parbhani, was among more than 50 persons arrested in connection with the violence.

He died on December 15 at a state-run hospital where he was rushed after complaining of chest pain and uneasiness while he was in judicial custody and lodged at the Parbhani district central prison, as per police.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a judicial probe into the Parbhani violence.

Fadnavis said in the state assembly recently that Suryavanshi had told a magistrate that he was not tortured and the CCTV footage also doesn't show any evidence of brutality.

State BJP chief and revenue minister Chandrashekar Bawankule has termed Gandhi's visit as a "drama".