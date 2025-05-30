Rahul Gandhi meets New Zealand foreign minister

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday met New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters and exchanged notes on strengthening ties between the two countries.

Gandhi was accompanied by deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi during their meeting with Peters.

"Honoured to meet the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, Right Hon. Winston Peters, in New Delhi today.

"We had a warm and engaging conversation on strengthening ties between our two countries, shared democratic values, and the importance of global cooperation in an increasingly complex world," Gandhi said in a post on Facebook later.

He also shared pictures of the meeting.