Rahul Gandhi meets retired CAPF jawans, says will raise their concern about 'discrimination'

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met a delegation of retired jawans of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and said they expressed concern over "discrimination against martyrs of different forces".

Gandhi met the delegation of representatives of retirees from the six Central Armed Police Forces at his office in the Parliament House complex on Tuesday.

In a post in Hindi on his WhatsApp channel, Gandhi said, "I will make every possible effort to raise their voice and get them justice." "In a detailed discussion on their demands, they said that the welfare schemes and retirement benefits they get are not adequate as per their service. Also, they expressed concern over discrimination against martyrs of different forces," the former Congress chief posted.

He said every jawan deployed for the security of the country is the country's pride and "discrimination in the respect and facilities" given to them is "absolutely unacceptable".

Gandhi told them that martyrs of all forces should be treated equally and their families be entitled to the same benefits.