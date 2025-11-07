Rahul Gandhi meets silk weavers in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Patna, Nov 7 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday interacted with weavers of Bhagalpur, known as the "Silk City" of Bihar by virtue of high-quality Tussar fabric produced here.

Gandhi was in the eastern Bihar town to address a rally in support of the INDIA bloc candidates.

Photographs of Gandhi, who was accompanied by local Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma, were shared on social media by the party.

"Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi met silk weavers and discussed challenges and struggles associated with the silk industry in Bhagalpur, Bihar," the party wrote on X. PTI NAC SOM