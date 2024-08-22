Rahul Gandhi meets students in Srinagar, assures to take up their concerns in Parliament

Srinagar, Aug 22 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met a delegation of students who sought his support in ensuring the "safety" of Kashmiri students nationwide.

The delegation, including students from several colleges and universities, called on Gandhi at the Srinagar hotel where he stayed the night during his two-day visit to the Union Territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students' Association said in a statement that the interaction with Gandhi focused on a range of student-centric issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was productive and encouraging, it added.

The delegation sought the Congress leader's support in addressing the various challenges they faced and ensuring the "safety" of Kashmiri students nationwide.

Gandhi assured his full support to the delegation and said he would raise the concerns in Parliament.

The statement said Gandhi reached out to the family members and guardians of several students who were part of the delegation.

During these calls, he inquired about their wellbeing and asked about the students' academic and professional progress.

Gandhi also made a video call to his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during which the students interacted with the family of the Lok Sabha leader of opposition, the statement added. PTI SSB SZM SZM