Rahul Gandhi's mega rally in Ranchi after Jharkhand floor test

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is in Jharkhand, will address a mega rally in Ranchi after the floor test on Monday.

Advertisment

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh expressed his confidence for JMM-led coalition winning the floor test and told news agency ANI that the rally is the main programme today.

"We are going to Ranchi and Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a Maha Sabha there," he said.

The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand will seek a vote of confidence on Monday, the first day of the two-day assembly session.

Advertisment

Soren was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan on February 2.

Along with him, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as ministers.

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister on Friday, after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on Wednesday in a money laundering case.

Advertisment

A special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court has allowed him to participate in the trust vote.

Hemant Soren was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on Friday.

The alliance between the JMM, Congress and RJD has 47 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, and it is supported from outside by a lone CPIML(L) legislator.