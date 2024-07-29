Rahul Gandhi misleading nation on Agnipath: Rajnath

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Monday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was misleading the nation on the sensitive issue of national security and the Agnipath initiative and added that he was ready to make a statement in this regard in Parliament.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha shortly after Gandhi's remarks on the Union Budget, the defence minister said the opposition leader had tried to spread a lot of misconceptions about the budget and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would provide clarification when she replied to the debate.

"Our jawans protect the country's borders, it is such a sensitive issue of our national security. There are attempts to mislead the nation on the Agniveer issue, I am ready to make a statement whenever you permit," Singh said.

Gandhi said the defence minister had told the House that the family of an Agniveer martyr was paid compensation of Rs 1 crore but it was only insurance payment and not compensation.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, 2022, provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for only four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. The government extended the upper age limit to 23 years later that year.

Meanwhile, officials on Monday said if an Agniveer dies while in "active military service", then under the relevant norms, a provision of giving more than Rs 1 crore to next of kin has been made in this scheme, in which there is an insurance of Rs 48 lakh, the premium of which is not taken from Agniveers.

An ex-gratia payment of Rs 44 lakh, amount of retirement package totalling around Rs 11.70 lakh, and remaining salary of the unserved period after death, besides insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore is also included, for which the government has signed MoUs with banks. Agniveers do not have to pay any premium for this insurance also, the officials said. PTI SKU KND KVK KVK