Rahul Gandhi must apologise for calling Hindus violent, says Fadnavis

Pune, Jul 1 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi must apologise for calling Hindus violent, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

Gandhi, in his maiden speech as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, attacked the BJP by saying those calling themselves Hindus were engaged in "violence and hate" round the clock.

"Rahul Gandhi has made wrong, objectionable and insulting remarks towards the entire Hindu community. Calling the entire community violent in Lok Sabha is an insult to Hindus. He should take back his words and apologise," said Fandavis.

Fadnavis was here to offer tribute to the 'palkhis' (palanquins) of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj.