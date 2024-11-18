Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Golden Temple

Amritsar, Nov 18 (PTI) Congress leader and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi Monday evening prayed at the Golden Temple here.

Advertisment

Clad in a white 'kurta' with a blue scarf on his head, the former Congress chief offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

He also performed 'sewa' (voluntary service) at 'chhabeel' where he served water to visiting devotees in the marbled periphery of the Golden Temple complex.

Many visitors could be seen clicking pictures with him on their mobile phones.

Advertisment

Earlier, Gandhi landed at the airport in Amritsar and was welcomed by Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, former Punjab deputy chief minister O P Soni and former minister Raj Kumar Verka. PTI JMS CHS VN VN VN