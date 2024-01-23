Rahul Gandhi offers tributes to Netaji on his birth anniversary

Jorabat (Meghalaya): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and said he was a leading example of Indian values of pluralism and tolerance.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Gandhi had halted here on Monday night. Gandhi offered floral tributes before a garlanded photograph of Netaji at the campsite here.

He posted on X, "Our heartfelt tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 127th birth anniversary. Netaji’s Indian National Army with brigades named Gandhi, Nehru, Azad, Subhas, and Rani of Jhansi regiment played an integral role in India’s freedom struggle..

"He was a leading example of Indian values of pluralism, social and economic justice, tolerance, and gender inclusivity. Jai Hind!.

Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Meghalaya on Monday evening and will re-enter Assam on Tuesday.