Rahul Gandhi on 2-day Gujarat visit from April 15

Ahmedabad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will launch the party's pilot project of strengthening district units in Gujarat and address party workers during his two-day visit to the state beginning Tuesday, a senior leader said.

On April 12, the All India Congress Committee appointed 42 AICC and 183 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) observers for overseeing the process of appointment of the party committee presidents in 33 districts and 8 major cities of Gujarat.

Gandhi would hold an orientation meeting with these AICC and PCC observers in Ahmedabad on Tuesday before they embark on the state-wide exercise of selecting presidents of 41 district units, Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil said.

On Wednesday, Gandhi will address party workers at Modasa town in Arvalli district and kick-start the pilot project of selecting district unit chiefs through this process, he said.

"A nine-member committee appointed by the AICC had recommended strengthening district units and giving more powers to its presidents. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has given its nod to these recommendations. On my request, the party has decided to launch the pilot project for the implementation of the recommendations in Gujarat," Gohil said.

A five-member committee, comprising one AICC observer and 4 state (PCC) observers, will oversee the process of appointing the new district unit chiefs for each of the 41 district units, he said, adding the entire process in Gujarat will be completed in 45 days.

Each of these five-member committees of observers will visit their assigned district and hold discussions with local leaders and party workers before the selection, Gohil said.

"On April 16, Rahul Gandhi will address workers in Modasa town and officially kick-start the exercise," he said.

The Congress has been out of power in Gujarat for three decades.

Gandhi's visit comes after an AICC session and the CWC meeting were held here on April 8 and 9.

Prior to the AICC session, Gandhi visited Gujarat in March and held discussions for the party's revival in the state.