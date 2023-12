New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will embark on From Manipur to Mumbai which will kick-off on January 14, 2024 and end on March 20.

The 6,200 kilometre-long yatra will be a mix of bus and padyatra.

The Bharat Nyay Yatra will cover 85 districts across 14 states including Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, UP, MP, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.