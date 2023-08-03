Advertisment
#National

Rahul Gandhi on private visit to Goa, meets state Congress MLAs over dinner

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
03 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read
Rahul Gandhi on private visit to Goa, meets state Congress MLAs over dinner

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File image)

Panaji: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a private visit to Goa, had a dinner with party MLAs from the coastal state the previous night, a party leader said on Thursday.

Advertisment

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has three MLAs.

Gandhi arrived at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday night and then went to stay at a hotel near capital Panaji, a senior party office-bearer said.

He had a late night dinner with the Congress MLAs from the state, a party leader said.

Gandhi does not have any official engagement during his stay, Goa Congress MLA Carlos Ferreira told PTI.

He is scheduled to return to New Delhi later in the day, the MLA said.

#Dabolim Airport #Goa Congress #Rahul Gandhi Goa #Rahul Gandhi #Congress
Advertisment
Subscribe