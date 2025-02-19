Rahul Gandhi on two-day visit to his constituency Rae Bareli from Thursday

Raebareli, Feb 19 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi will embark on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency from Thursday, Congress leaders said.

During his stay, he will participate in various programs and hold meetings with party office-bearers and workers.

According to the itinerary released by district Congress president Pankaj Tiwari, Gandhi will enter the district by road from Lucknow airport.

At 10:30 am, he will interact with workers of the Bachhrawan assembly constituency at Balaji Marriage Lawn. Following this, he will meet students at Mool Bharatiya Hostel in Civil Lines at 12 noon.

After that, the former Congress chief will participate in a women’s dialogue program at Sahkari Sangh Limited in Uttarpara at 1 pm. He will also unveil a statue and address a gathering at Ranabeni Madhav Singh Memorial Inter College in Shankarpur, Jagatpur. Subsequently, he will proceed to Bhueamau Guest House where he will be staying.

During his visit, surprise stops have been planned in Unchahar and Sadar assembly constituencies, Tiwari said.

On Thursday evening, he will hold a meeting with party leaders and workers at the guest house.

On Friday, Gandhi will meet common people at the guest house, followed by participation in an event at Bheera Govindpur.

He is scheduled to visit the Modern Rail Coach Factory for an inspection and later in the afternoon will attend a youth dialogue program in Lalganj before departing for Lucknow airport.

Congress workers have started preparations for Gandhi's visit, Tiwari said. PTI CORR ABN ABN KVK KVK