Rahul Gandhi on two-day visit to Raebareli

Lucknow/Raebareli (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Raebareli, his parliamentary constituency, on a two-day visit on Monday, a party official said.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha landed at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, where he was welcomed by Congress workers. Carrying Congress flags, the workers ran after Gandhi's vehicle and raised slogans as he left for Raebareli, over 80 km from the state capital.

Gandhi will spend the night at the Bhuyemau guest house. He will meet party officials and public representatives on Tuesday morning.

Congress district president Pankaj Tiwari said Gandhi will inaugurate the Raebareli Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Ground located on the ITI campus.

After this, he will participate in an MGNREGA meeting in Umran village of the Rohania development block and interact with the public there, Tiwari said.

Last year, Gandhi visited his constituency on September 10 and 11. During this visit, he participated in several programmes and chaired a DISHA meeting.