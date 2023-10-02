Rahul Gandhi pays people to write articles in his name, alleges BJP's Vijayvargiya

Indore, Oct 2 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday claimed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays people to write articles in his name.

He was responding to a query about an article on Hinduism titled 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', which Gandhi shared on his official X account.

"Gandhi has hired writers who keep writing anything," Vijayvargiya claimed.

Since no one Gandhi seriously, his words will not make any difference to the country and society, the BJP leader added. PTI HWP ADU BNM BNM