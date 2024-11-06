Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi, calls place inspiring

Nagpur, Nov 6 (PTI) Ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, the place where social reformer Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had embraced Buddhism 68 years ago.

Gandhi paid tributes to the chief architect of the Constitution and called the historic place inspiring.

Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers, mainly Dalits, at Deekshabhoomi on October 14, 1956.

"It is always inspiring for me to come to this wonderful place of sacrifice. Thank you for inviting me," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote in the visitors' book.

The Congress MP from Raebareli was in Nagpur to address 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', organised on Wednesday at the Suresh Bhatt hall in Reshimbagh.

The event venue is located adjacent to Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh's Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir premises and a few kilometres away from the RSS headquarters in the Mahal area.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule alleged that Gandhi is opposed to Ambedkar's ideology and does a "drama" of protecting the Constitution. PTI CLS GK RSY