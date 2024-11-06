Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Ambedkar at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur

Nagpur: Ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited 'Deekshabhoomi' in Nagpur and paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution.

Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers, mainly Dalits, at Deekshabhoomi on October 14, 1956.

After paying tributes to Ambedkar, Gandhi also wrote a note in the visitors' diary.

Gandhi, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, was in Nagpur to address 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan', organised on Wednesday at the Suresh Bhatt hall in Reshimbagh, Nagpur.

The venue is located adjacent to Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh's Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir premises and a few kilometres away from RSS headquarters in Mahal area.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule alleged that Gandhi is opposed to Dr Ambedkar's ideology and does a "drama" of protecting the Constitution.