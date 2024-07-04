Rahul Gandhi plans to visit Hathras in UP, says Venugopal

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, plans to visit Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, where 121 people were killed in a stampede during a religious congregation two days ago, senior Congress leader K C Venugopal said on Thursday.

Terming the tragedy as an "unfortunate incident", Venugopal, General Secretary (Organisation) said Gandhi will interact with the affected people during his visit.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a judicial probe into the Hathras tragedy.

Police have lodged an FIR against the organizers of the congregation, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions, with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event, exceeding the permitted capacity of 80,000.