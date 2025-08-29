Rahul Gandhi accused of playing victim card as tensions rise over Modi abuse row

New Delhi: BJP on Friday accused Rahul Gandhi of playing the victim card following a violent clash between BJP and Congress workers in Patna, triggered by derogatory abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Tensions boiled over in Patna as BJP workers protested outside the Congress office at Sadakat Ashram, burning effigies of Gandhi and Yadav and chanting against the "filthy language."

The demonstration turned chaotic when Congress supporters retaliated, leading to stick fights, minor injuries, and police intervention. Videos showed flags waving aggressively in a "flag war" on the streets.

In response, Gandhi posted on X: "Truth and non-violence prevail over falsehood and violence. Beat and break as much as you want - we will continue to protect truth and the constitution. Satyamev Jayate."

सत्य और अहिंसा के आगे

असत्य और हिंसा टिक ही नहीं सकते।



मारो और तोड़ो, जितना मारना-तोड़ना है - हम सत्य और संविधान की रक्षा करते रहेंगे।



सत्यमेव जयते। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 29, 2025

The post invoked Mahatma Gandhi's principles but has drawn sharp criticism for hypocrisy.

BJP leaders like Rituraj Sinha questioned: "How can abusing PM Modi's late mother be seen as non-violence according to Rahul Gandhi? Was abusing the country's prime minister taught as non-violence by Mahatma Gandhi?"

They argue that the yatra's provocative rhetoric on voter list manipulations has incited such behavior, and Gandhi's separate tweet does not isolate the abuse from the yatra's overall repercussions.

BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have demanded an immediate apology from Gandhi, labeling the incident a new low in opposition politics, while Congress attempts to distance itself have been dismissed as inadequate.

The controversy ignited after a viral video from the yatra in Darbhanga on August 28 captured a Congress worker, Mohammad Rizvi, using filthy language against PM Modi and his deceased mother, Heeraben Modi, from a stage adorned with posters of Gandhi, his sister Priyanka, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Rizvi was arrested shortly after, with Bihar police confirming an FIR at Kotwali station based on a BJP complaint.

Congress spokespersons, including Pramod Tiwari and Rashid Alvi, distanced the party, claiming Gandhi had left the venue before the slogans and that organizers apologized. Some, like Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, suggested a BJP conspiracy to derail the yatra.

However, BJP's Virendra Sachdeva dismissed these as excuses, stating Gandhi should be "ashamed" for remarks made from his stage, and that distancing does not absolve the "sin."

The 15-day, 1,300+ km 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', starting August 17 and set to culminate in a September 1 rally, aims to combat alleged electoral irregularities but has now become a flashpoint.

Critics, including BJP's Tarun Chugh, see it as revealing Congress's "tainted mindset," reminiscent of past slurs like "maut ka saudagar" that backfired electorally.