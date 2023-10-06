Rahul Gandhi poster: Cong workers hold protest marches, burn effigy of PM Modi in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (PTI) Congress activists staged protests across Kerala and burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra over the alleged depiction of Rahul Gandhi as a 'new age Ravan' in a recent social media poster by the BJP.

The poster on social media platform X has drawn criticism from the Congress, which on Thursday called it 'totally unacceptable' and "downright dangerous".

Led by District Congress Committees (DCC), the party workers marched to BJP offices in various places and raised slogans against the saffron party and Modi.

Angry protesters burnt the effigy of the Prime Minister and shouted slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Police resorted to lathicharge and used water canons to disperse the party workers when they tried to jump the barricades. PTI LGK ROH