Rahul Gandhi promises Muslim reservation in an old video; Modi slams

New Delhi: An old video of Rahul Gandhi came back to haunt Congress on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the grand old party of indulging in communal politics.

Referring to the video that went viral on social media, Modi said, "On one hand, Manmohan Singh had said Muslims had the first right to Bharat's resources. On the other, the Shehzada of Congress, in a video that surfaced on social media, is seen saying Congress will give reservations to Muslims."

Speaking at a rally in West Bengal's Jhargram on Monday, the Prime Minister said he has seen the video of Congress Shehzada (Rahul Gandhi), which is 11-12 years old.

"I have seen a video of the 'Shehzada' of Congress on social media. In this 11-12 year-old video, the prince of Congress is openly saying the Congress will give reservation to Muslims," he said.

Shehzada (Prince) is a term used by the BJP to mock Rahul Gandhi and criticise dynastic politics in the Congress.

"This is the truth of Congress; they will give reservations to Muslims and that too, by taking away reservations of SC, ST, and OBC. In this 2024 election, Modi has removed the veil of Congress's Muslim league thought and exposed it. That's why these people are restless," he said.

Modi slammed the INDIA bloc over the issue of reservation and said they want to give reservations based on religion.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar was against providing reservations based on religion. But now, the INDIA bloc wants to give reservations based on religion. In Karnataka, they gave OBC reservations to Muslims, do you want to put an end to your reservations?" he asked.