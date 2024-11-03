Rahul Gandhi promises to set up medical college in Wayanad if...

Malappuram (Kerala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday assured that he and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UDF candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha bypoll in Wayanad, are committed to establishing a medical college in the hill constituency.

Addressing a public meeting at Areekode in nearby Malappuram district as part of the election campaign, the former Wayanad MP said it's not easy for him to leave the hill constituency as the people cutting across party lines supported him during his tough time.

"Some commitments that I have made to you. Commitment to medical college... commitment of night traffic. I guarantee you, your new MP is going to be committed to doing these things. And also, your old MP is also going to be committed. We will personally build one of the best medical colleges in the country in this constituency," he said.

The mountainous constituency faces a shortage of basic infrastructure, with the need for a well-equipped medical college emerging as a key issue highlighted by all three political fronts - the Congress-led UDF, CPI(M)-led LDF, and the BJP - in this bypoll.

"I must tell you that it's not easy for me to leave Wayanad because I got tremendous love and affection from all the people here. When I was being attacked relentlessly and campaigns were launched against me, the people of Wayanad stood by me," Gandhi said.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said the people of Wayanad didn't treat him like a politician but as a brother and a member of their family.

The Congress leader alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not provide assistance to the landslide-hit region.

"You saw that the Prime Minister of India came to Wayanad.., but he did not really support Wayanad financially," he said.

Despite the rain, hundreds gathered in the small town, patiently waiting to see the Congress leader as the meeting started over two hours later than scheduled.

Earlier in the day, Rahul, along with his sister, attended corner meetings in Wayanad.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency consists of seven Assembly segments-- Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST) and Kalpetta in Wayanad district, Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.

The by-election for Wayanad LS seat was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi, who won the Lok Sabha polls from there and Rae Bareli constituency, decided to vacate Wayanad.

Voting in Wayanad will be held on November 13.