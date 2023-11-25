Rahul Gandhi provoking Telangana youth on govt recruitments, says BRS leader Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Nov 25 (PTI) BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been provoking Telangana youth on government recruitments and sought to know about the promise of filling 2.5 lakh jobs in Karnataka. In a statement, Rama Rao said the Telangana government released notifications for over two lakh jobs and has already filled 1.60 lakh posts while the previous Congress government from 2004 to 2014 created only 10,116 jobs in the state.

Describing the "job calendar" put up in the Congress manifesto as "a big bogus" he sought to know how an employment notification can be released in March, April, and May months of 2024 when there will be an election code in the country.

"While the BRS government filled 16,850 jobs per year, the Congress filled only 1,012 jobs. This is the difference between the BRS and Congress. Prove me wrong," he said.

The BRS leader further said the state government introduced the zonal system to ensure the local youth get 95 per cent of the jobs.

He sought to know if Congress would deny the fact that the youth did not have jobs and employment opportunities during its regime which "forced them to become Naxalites".

"Is it not the Congress government that has encountered hundreds of youngsters by tagging them as Naxalites?," he asked.

The grand old party was responsible for the loss of many Telangana youngsters' lives by delaying statehood after making a promise in 2004, he alleged. PTI GDK KH