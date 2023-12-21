Rahul Gandhi pulls up Kharge over defeat in three states

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was visibly upset over losing three states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh - in the recently concluded Assembly elections at the first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on Thursday after the election results.

During the four-hour-long meeting here, Gandhi indirectly pulled up Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, sources told NewsDrum.

During the CWC meeting, Kharge said Congress increased vote share but 3 states where Congress lost, leaders were not pragmatic like Telangana and Karnataka.

However, Gandhi did not agree with Kharge on this.

According to the sources, Gandhi said, "We gave free hand to you and even for make an alliance. However, seniors like you failed to read the real ground situation. What can we do if tall leaders like you fail."

“Kharge was very upset that Gandhi openly differed with him. Gandhi also looked upset with the results,” sources told the NewsDrum.