Rahul Gandhi reaches Karnal to meet family of youth injured in accident abroad

Chandigarh, Sep 20 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reached a village in Haryana's Karnal district to meet with the family of a young man who was injured in a road accident abroad.

According to villagers, Gandhi met the injured youth, Amit, during his recent US visit.

When contacted, local Congress leaders in Karnal said there was no prior intimation of Gandhi's visit and they came to know only after he reached Ghogripur village.

The villagers said Amit's family had sold off their land to send him abroad.

Gandhi's sudden visit to Haryana to meet the family comes at a time when the assembly polls are a fortnight away.